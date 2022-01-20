Barclays PLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,965 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of IPG Photonics worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $153.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

