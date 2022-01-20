Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FR opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

