BlackRock Inc. Sells 99,685 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $517,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

