Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,908,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 375,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.26% of Itron worth $522,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 996.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.