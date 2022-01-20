BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $540,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.