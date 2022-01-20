Swiss National Bank Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Washington Federal worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.