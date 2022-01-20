Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of SiTime worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.9% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.77, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.10. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $19,956,547. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

