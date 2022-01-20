Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Visteon worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.