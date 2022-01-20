NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

