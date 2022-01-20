NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

