Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 20,490 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

