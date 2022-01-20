-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.
Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
