-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

