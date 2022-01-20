Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

