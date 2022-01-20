Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 86932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.