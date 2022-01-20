Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $374,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $249.46 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,772.09, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

