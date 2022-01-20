Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

NYSE SE opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

