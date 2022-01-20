Creative Planning Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HSBC by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

HSBC stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.