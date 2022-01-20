Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,676,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.73% of Resideo Technologies worth $562,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,706,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

