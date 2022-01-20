Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,021 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Whiting Petroleum worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

