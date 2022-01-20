Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

