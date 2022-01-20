Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.