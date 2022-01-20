Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Quidel worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $112.32 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

