Michael D. Fleisher Sells 5,292 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.27 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.88. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

