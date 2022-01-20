Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Drops By 30.4%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AYLA opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
