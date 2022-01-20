Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:BY opened at $28.07 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

