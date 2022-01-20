Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,252 shares of company stock worth $18,936,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $66.24 on Monday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

