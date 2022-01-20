Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 147,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

