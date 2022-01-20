$0.72 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

