First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

