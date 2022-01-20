Truist Financial Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.29 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

