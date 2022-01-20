Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.12 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.65% of Coherent worth $40,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Coherent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coherent by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.13. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $189.43 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

