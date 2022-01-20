Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Equifax worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Equifax by 45.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.10.

EFX opened at $233.92 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

