Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

AWI stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

