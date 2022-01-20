Reviewing Quotient Technology (QUOT) & Its Peers

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -9.80 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.75

Quotient Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quotient Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 133 580 636 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.61%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Quotient Technology competitors beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

