Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BIOT stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 216.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 216,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

