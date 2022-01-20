Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.60

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 1651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 39.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

