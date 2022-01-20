1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.32

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 13939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

