FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.86

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 4509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

