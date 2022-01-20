Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 11303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,185,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

