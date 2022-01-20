Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.27

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 137105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $106,495,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

