$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

