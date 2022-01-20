TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $630.25 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.87 and its 200-day moving average is $626.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

