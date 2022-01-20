Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

