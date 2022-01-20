Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 307 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 307 ($4.19) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.64) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.58).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 310.90 ($4.24) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.51). The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.