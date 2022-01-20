Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $4,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

