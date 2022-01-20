Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 264.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

