Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Quanterix news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,430 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTRX stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

