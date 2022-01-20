BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

