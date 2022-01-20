Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,230 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

