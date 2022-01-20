Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 10,000 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.